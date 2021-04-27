DC vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 22 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 22 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 22 of IPL 2021 between DC vs RCB from Ahmedabad here. See the latest DC vs RCB, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel picked up the important wickets of big-hitter Marcus Stoinis – 22 and opener Prithvi Shaw – 21 as Royal Challengers Bangalore further sink Delhi Capitals in stiff 172 chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. AB de Villiers once again came to rescue Royal Challengers Bangalore with a thrilling unbeaten 75-run knock off 42 balls against Delhi Capitals in match 22 of IPL 2021. Sandstorm Delays Start; De Villiers 75 Not Out Powers Bangalore to 171/5 vs Delhi Ishant Sharma removes Devdutt Padikkal for 17, while young Avesh Khan picked up the massive wicket of Virat Kohli for 12 as Delhi Capitals spoil Royal Challengers Bangalore’s start. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of IPL 2021. Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL 2021 match on Tuesday. While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi’s confidence would be boosted by their thrilling Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. Check Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 23 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, April 28 Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 11:10 PM IST

  • 11:09 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore are in pole position in this game but Delhi are certainly not out of it. They need 56 in 24 balls but have two players who can hit the ball a mile. Captain Rishabh Pant has been patient so far but will now have to change gears. Hetmyer has played 12 deliveries and done well. Can this pair take Delhi over the line? Bangalore were poor in the death in their last game but before that have been impressive, can they deliver under pressure? Delhi Capitals 116/4 in 16 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (171/5)

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021: IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Oh My! Has Devdutt Padikkal dropped the game here? Tough to sight the white ball when it goes high in the air but Padikkal should have taken that. Full toss around off, Hetmyer does not get under it and ends up miscuing it high in the air. It goes towards mid-on. Padikkal runs and tries to get under it. He overruns it slightly and tries to take it behind his shoulder. The ball pops in and out of his hand. The batters take a run and Hetmyer will be thanking his stars here. Can he make it count now?

  • 11:05 PM IST

    DC vs RCB 2021 Scorecard IPL Live Score Online: OUT! Harshal Patel removes Marcus Stoinis for 22. Massive wicket for RCB, this might affect the outcome of the match. Stoinis departs and Harshal Patel gets the big wicket once again. He has been expensive so far in this over but he has shown his courage and heart. Cross seam delivery outside off, Harshal rolls his fingers on this one. Stoinis looks to thwart it through covers but ends up getting an outside edge. It goes straight into the mitts of AB de Villiers. He is not dropping those even in his sleep. 80 needed in 44 balls now. Delhi 93/4 in 13 overs vs Bangalore (171/5)

  • 10:52 PM IST

    FOUR! Just over! Rishabh Pant is taking the attack back to RCB with his aggressive strokeplay – a couple of consecutive boundaries for the Delhi Capitals captain. Shortish ball on the body from Harshal, Pant swivels his pull. He does not time it and it goes towards deep square leg. Washington Sundar comes too far inside the ropes and the ball goes over his head and bounces in front of the ropes for a boundary. Delhi Capitals 89/3 in 12.3 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (171/5)

  • 10:49 PM IST

    Purple Cap Holder into the act now, Shaw departs!

  • 10:49 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online: FOUR! A couple of productive overs for Delhi Capitals as Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis getting a move on here. That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Stoinis pulls it past the non-striker towards long-on for a boundary. DC 81/3 in 12 overs vs RCB (171/5)

  • 10:43 PM IST

    DC vs RCB 2021 Scorecard IPL Live Score Online: STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Royal Challengers Bangalore have been good with the ball till now. They have taken 3 wickets and put pressure on Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Delhi started well but lost Dhawan early. Smith also did not last long. Pant and Shaw were building a partnership but Shaw played a poor shot and Harshal Patel got his wicket. Washington Sundar is back on. Delhi 53/3 in 9 overs vs Bangalore (171/5)

  • 10:34 PM IST

    Review time! An appeal for lbw! Marcus Stoinis is the man in question. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is the umpire’s call. NOT OUT! The impact is the umpire’s call and it hit the pad 3 meters down the pitch! Flighted delivery on middle, Stoinis comes forward and looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Bangalore review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is the umpire’s call. Bangalore retain their review.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: OUT! CAUGHT! Harshal Patel removes Prithvi Shaw for 21. Patel gets his first wicket of the night. Harshal bowls a short delivery outside off, Shaw looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where AB de Villiers takes a simple catch behind the stumps. Poor shot from Shaw! DC 48/3 in 7.3 overs vs RCB (171/5)