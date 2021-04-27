DC vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 22 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 22 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant slam fifties to keep Delhi Capitals alive in stiff 172 chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of IPL 2021 the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. AB de Villiers once again came to rescue Royal Challengers Bangalore with a thrilling unbeaten 75-run knock off 42 balls against Delhi Capitals in match 22 of IPL 2021. Sandstorm Delays Start; De Villiers 75 Not Out Powers Bangalore to 171/5 vs Delhi Ishant Sharma removes Devdutt Padikkal for 17, while young Avesh Khan picked up the massive wicket of Virat Kohli for 12 as Delhi Capitals spoil Royal Challengers Bangalore's start. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of IPL 2021. Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL 2021 match on Tuesday. While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi's confidence would be boosted by their thrilling Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night.