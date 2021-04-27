DC vs RCB IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE Today, Match 22 Latest CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 22 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 22 of IPL 2021 between DC vs RCB from Ahmedabad here. See the latest DC vs RCB, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 Live Score, DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant slam fifties to keep Delhi Capitals alive in stiff 172 chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of IPL 2021 the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. AB de Villiers once again came to rescue Royal Challengers Bangalore with a thrilling unbeaten 75-run knock off 42 balls against Delhi Capitals in match 22 of IPL 2021. Sandstorm Delays Start; De Villiers 75 Not Out Powers Bangalore to 171/5 vs Delhi Ishant Sharma removes Devdutt Padikkal for 17, while young Avesh Khan picked up the massive wicket of Virat Kohli for 12 as Delhi Capitals spoil Royal Challengers Bangalore’s start. TOSS – Rishabh Pant wins TOSS as Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of IPL 2021. Seeing the loss in their previous game as a blip, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to be at their best to beat a formidable Delhi Capitals unit in the IPL 2021 match on Tuesday. While RCB will have to shrug off their 69-runs thrashing at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in their last game and start afresh, Delhi’s confidence would be boosted by their thrilling Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday night. Check Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs RCB Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 23 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, April 28 Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 11:36 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals skipper, says that he is disappointed that they lost this match. Adds that Bangalore scored 10-15 runs more. Mentions that the spinners were not getting help in the end overs and that is why he gave Stoinis the last over of the innings. Further says that they will learn from this game and Hetmyer played brilliantly. The hero of the final over, Mohammed Siraj is up for a chat. He says that his yorker was going good and he executed it. Adds that he did not think double mind as he was clear with his plan to execute the yorker. Mentions that playing Test matches has given him increased his confidence. Further says that he has learnt a lot from Bumrah and Ishant Sharma during the Test series.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    What an incredible game of cricket we witnessed!

  • 11:29 PM IST

    DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score Online: Chasing 173, Delhi did not get off to a good start as Dhawan and Smith both departed in the Powerplay. Shaw was looking good but failed to convert his start. Stoinis too failed to kick off after getting a start. With 81 needed off 44 balls, it looked like Delhi were out of it. Pant was struggling to time the ball and Hetmyer hadn’t batted much this season. Hetmyer though came back to haunt his former side. His 53 off 25 almost snatched the victory from Bangalore but Pant, unfortunately, could not do the job in the final over as Delhi failed by just a mere run.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rishabh Pant! BANGALORE WIN BY 1 RUN! Full delivery outside off from Siraj, Pant slices it through point for a boundary. What a final over from Siraj! You little genius! He has come leaps and bounds and bowled a tremendous final over to win the game for Bangalore. Cometh the hour, cometh the man and Siraj is certainly the man for Bangalore this season. So close but yet so far for Delhi! They fought till the end but that was just not enough. A valiant effort from Hetmyer but it just was not enough. Royal Challengers Bangalore (171/5) Beat Delhi Capitals (170/4) by 1 Run | Pant 58*, Hetmyer 53, Harshal 2/37

  • 11:23 PM IST

    FIFTY for Rishabh Pant! It has been a slow innings from him. Full delivery on middle from Mohammed Sirah, Rishabh Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. DC 162/4 in 19.3 overs vs RCB (171/5)

  • 11:19 PM IST

    Shimron Hetmyer – take a bow!

  • 11:18 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Online DC vs RCB: FIFTY FOR SHIMRON HETMYER! What a knock this has been! He has shown why Delhi keep persisting with him and thanks to his knock! Nice innovation! Full toss on middle from Harshal, Pant flicks it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a boundary. Delhi 156/4 in 18.5 overs vs Bangalore (171/5)

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021 DC vs RCB: SIX! BOOM! 21 off the over and Hetmyer has turned this game on its head. Full, in the slot on the middle. Hetmyer tonks it and hits it straight over the bowler’s head for a big, big hit. Big not just in distance but also in terms of the context of the game. Delhi Capitals 147/4 in 18 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (171/5)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    DC vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates SIX! SMOKED! It’s raining boundaries here at Motera! Just what Delhi needed! The margin of error in this game is so minimal. Jamieson misses his yorker outside off and bowls a juicy full toss outside off. Hetmyer shuffles inside his stumps and smashes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. DC 134/4 in 17.3 overs vs RCB (171/5)

  • 11:10 PM IST

    Has Devdutt Padikkal dropped the match here?