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DC vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 39: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

DC vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 39: When, Where, How to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026: DC will look to stay in the race for a Playoffs berth as they host defending champions RCB in match No. 39 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar bats in the nets at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Hosts Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways as they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match no. 39 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. DC have managed to win only one out of their last 5 matches and are struggling in 7th place currently on the Points Table with only six points from 7 games.

Axar Patel’s side were are the receiving end of a humiliating loss against table-toppers Punjab Kings after failing to defend a 265-run target. KL Rahul became the first-ever Indian batter to post a 150-plus score in the 19 seasons of the Indian Premier League but even that knock went in vain as DC dropped multiple catches in the field including PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer twice.

Defending champions RCB, on the other hand, are comfortable near the top of the table and will be aiming for their second win in succession to close the gap to last year’s finalists PBKS. Rajat Patidar’s side currently have 10 points from 7 matches with 5 wins to their name, including a dominant win over Gujarat Titans in the last match led by Virat Kohli’s brilliant half-century.

“He is someone who keeps upping his standards. He reviews his game every season and works on areas of improvement. On the field, he is composed and makes very good decisions under pressure,” RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik said about skipper Rajat Patidar in the pre-match press conference in New Delhi on Sunday.

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Karthik was also quick to praise RCB wicketkeeper and vice-captain Jitesh Sharma. “He has been very meticulous and is constantly working on his skills. He is definitely a better keeper now and that’s reflecting in the kind of catches he is taking,” Karthik said.

RCB, of course, hold a massive edge over DC when it comes to head-to-head clashes with 20 wins as compared to 13 losses till date. Even at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, RCB have managed to win 7 games while they have lost only 4 ties here.

Tigers, let’s seize the moment pic.twitter.com/aSDedUiVUm — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 27, 2026

Here are all the details about Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39…

When is Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 will take place on Monday, April 27.

Where is Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 going to take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 on TV in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 in India?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match no 39 Predicted 12

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Kyle Jamieson/Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

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