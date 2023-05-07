Home

Phil Salt BREAKS Silence on Altercation With Mohammed Siraj During IPL 2023 Game

IPL 2023: Claiming that he is satisfied with his knock of 87 off 45 balls, Salt revealed there was a lot of pre-match talk about taking it to them.

Delhi: Things got heated at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday night when Mohammed Siraj got into a heated altercation with Phil Salt. The incident happened in the penultimate over of the Power-play during Delhi’s run chase. Salt, who was in sublime touch, hit Siraj for 6,6 and 4 on the trot, which rattled the pacer. DC captain David Warner tried to act as a peacemaker, but Siraj was in no mood to listen to his first IPL captain and also gave him the same treatment. The pacer was also seen making some gestures, asking Salt to keep quiet.

After the match, Salt admitted that he was ready to give it back to the opposition. Claiming that he is satisfied with his knock of 87 off 45 balls, Salt revealed there was a lot of pre-match talk about taking it to them.

“I am very satisfied with the knock. Obviously, there was a little bit of a needle. Their boys were up for the last game when we were in Bangalore. So a lot of the pre-match chat was about really taking it to them, which I felt that we did really well. There were a few words and a bit of needle, but most blokes were up for it, certainly myself,” Salt said at the post-match presser.

“It was. I feel like if you take on a side’s best bowler a lot of the times and you win that particular battle, whether it’s the first over or any over that he bowls, the message that it sends back into the dugout is one of calm,” he added.

