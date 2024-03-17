Home

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in New Delhi

DC vs RCB WPL 2024 Final Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Keeper – Richa Ghosh

Batsmen – Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma

All-rounders – Ellyse Perry (c), Marizanne Kapp (vc), Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux

Bowler – Shreyanka Patil

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu/Minnu Mani.

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (C), Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Nadine de Klerk, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.

