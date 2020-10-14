DC vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 IPL 2020

DC vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: Rajasthan Royals will try and avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Delhi Capitals on October 9 when they meet in Dubai on Wednesday. The Steve Smith-led Royals are placed at the sixth place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table and would hope for a spirited show in order to keep their play-off hopes alive. On Wednesday, Royals have a bright chance of settling scores against the Shreyas Iyer-led DC as they have their most lethal weapon, Ben Stokes, back in the side. While Royals have Sanju Samson and skipper Smith at the top, they would be much relieved after Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag’s gritty show against SRH as the duo snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. Both need to keep the good show going, and with Stokes in the ranks, Royals certainly boast a solid middle-order. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Terms Purple And Orange Cap an 'Eyewash', Says Contribution Towards Team's Victory

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are placed second in the points table but they do have worries. After losing the services of Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma for the rest of the IPL, DC will have to hit the field also without Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for a week due to hamstring injury. Pant’s absence was visible against Mumbai Indians as Delhi failed to post a total they deserved and ultimately were on the receiving end. However, Shikhar Dhawan is back in the form which will be a major relief for Delhi. The left-hander played a crucial unbeaten 69-run knock against MI and the team management will expect nothing but consistency from him. Prithvi Shaw and Iyer are also in good form and the team also has explosive hitters like Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer in their middle-order. DC’s bowling has been exceptional so far. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will as usual be their go-to man along with compatriot Anrich Nortje while they also have the services of experienced Ravichandran Ashwin. Also Read - IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar Picks Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals And Kolkata Knight Riders to Qualify For Playoffs

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals for match no. 30 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 14. Also Read - DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 14

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Axar Patel and Kartik Tyagi.

DC vs RR Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

DC vs RR Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron.

