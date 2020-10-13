Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

DC vs RR IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 14

The Capitals – who were in top form – lost their last match with Mumbai, while Rajasthan Royals have been inconsistent thus far, and when the two teams face-off for the second time this season on Wednesday in Dubai, both teams will look to get back to winning ways. Earlier, in their previous meeting, the Royals lost to the Capitals by 46 runs.

With the return of Ben Stokes, the Royals would hope they start winning and the Capitals would also bee looking for a better show with the bat. It promises to be a humdinger in Dubai tomorrow.

RR vs DC Dream11 IPL Match Details

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST) – October 14.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

RR vs DC My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Harshal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Jofra Archer

RR vs DC SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

