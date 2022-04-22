MI vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Mumbai: Yuzvendra Chahal’s bagful of tricks will meet its perfect match in Kuldeep Yadav’s guile as the two wrist spinners are expected to dictate the narrative when Rajasthan Royals clash with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match, on Friday. Also Read - Delhi Capital vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022, April 22 Preview Video: Covid Hit DC to take on RR at Wankhede, These Players in Playing 11

With current 'Orange Cap' holder in Jos Buttler (375 runs) and 'Purple Cap' holder Chahal (17 wickets) in their ranks, Royals are a team that is looking pretty formidable at the moment even with a dysfunctional middle-order, save Shimron Hetmyer.

On the other hand, resurgent Capitals are battling the agony that comes with a mini COVID-19 outbreak in the camp but are still trying to put their best foot forward to stay afloat.

In this backdrop, the two wrist-spinners, who are currently dominating the bowling charts will be itching to show their wares with Kuldeep (13 wickets at No. 2) expected to pose some questions for in-form Buttler in case there is a match-up.

For Delhi, Kuldeep along with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would like to stem the run-flow but stopping Buttler will be on top of their agenda on a Wankhede track that is expected to be good for batting.

For Chahal, how he varies the pace against a rampaging David Warner or the ever-attacking Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant will be a delight for the fans.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 31 toss between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

DC vs RR Possible Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

DC vs RR Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Mushfiqur Rahman, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Captain: JosButtler Vice Captain: Rishabh Pant

Match Preview: