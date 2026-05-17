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DC vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Info: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals?
The business end of the Indian Premier League 2026 season is heating up in the national capital as home team Delhi Capitals square off against the Rajasthan Royals in a critical match number 62 at the
The business end of the Indian Premier League 2026 season is heating up in the national capital as home team Delhi Capitals square off against the Rajasthan Royals in a critical match number 62 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This is going to be DC’s final home game of this edition and they will be hoping to give their fans a treat after what has been a disappointing season.
Delhi’s season has been marred by extreme inconsistency, which has seen them collect just 10 points from 12 outings. The only player that has been truly impressive and stayed consistent with it is KL Rahul, who anchored their previous 7-wicket victory over Rajasthan with a commanding 75, but heavy defeats elsewhere have severely broken their momentum.
Also Read: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Will PBKS make any changes?
Their opponents Rajasthan has 12 points from 11 matches and they will be aiming to arrest a severe mid-season dip tonight. Their explosive middle order, powered by Riyan Parag’s recent 50-ball 90 against Delhi, has consistently put up big totals, but their inability to defend scores in recent weeks has cost them valuable momentum.
Also Read: PBKS vs RCB Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026: When, Where and How to Watch Punjab Vs Bengaluru Match Online
For the home side, the qualification equation needs them to be absolutely perfect. Delhi must secure maximum points from their remaining fixtures to reach 14 points, but that would also require other teams dropping points, especially the ones above them.
As for the Royals, a win tonight would snap their losing streak and push them into the top four with 14 points along with 2 games in hand. While a defeat wouldn’t completely eliminate the Royals, it will damage their chances, turning their final two fixtures into must-win contests.
Here are all the details about Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62…
When is Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 going to take place?
The Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 will take place on Friday, May 15.
Where is Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 going to take place?
The Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
What time will Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 start?
The Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 will begin from 7:30pm (IST) onwards.
Where can I watch Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 on TV in India?
The Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 match no 62 will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports network channels in India as well as JioHotstar
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