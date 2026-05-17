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DC vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Info: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals?

DC vs RR, IPL 2026 Live Streaming Info: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals?

The business end of the Indian Premier League 2026 season is heating up in the national capital as home team Delhi Capitals square off against the Rajasthan Royals in a critical match number 62 at the

Rajasthan Royals was sold for Rs 15,600 crore to a consortium led by Lakshmi Mittal. (Photo: IANS)

The business end of the Indian Premier League 2026 season is heating up in the national capital as home team Delhi Capitals square off against the Rajasthan Royals in a critical match number 62 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This is going to be DC’s final home game of this edition and they will be hoping to give their fans a treat after what has been a disappointing season.

Delhi’s season has been marred by extreme inconsistency, which has seen them collect just 10 points from 12 outings. The only player that has been truly impressive and stayed consistent with it is KL Rahul, who anchored their previous 7-wicket victory over Rajasthan with a commanding 75, but heavy defeats elsewhere have severely broken their momentum.

Also Read: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XI: Will PBKS make any changes?

Their opponents Rajasthan has 12 points from 11 matches and they will be aiming to arrest a severe mid-season dip tonight. Their explosive middle order, powered by Riyan Parag’s recent 50-ball 90 against Delhi, has consistently put up big totals, but their inability to defend scores in recent weeks has cost them valuable momentum.

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