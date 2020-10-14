DC vs RR MyTeam11 Tips And Predictions

MyTeam11 Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 30 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DC vs RR at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: After a five-day break, Delhi Capitals is all set to lock horns with Rajasthan but this time in Dubai on Wednesday. Both the sides are currently in the tournament with contrasting fortunes. But, Rajasthan is coming off a 5-wicket win over Hyderabad from their last encounter, whereas, Delhi is coming off a 5-wicket loss over Mumbai. Brilliant batting performance from the middle-order helped them register a win in their last game, special mention of Rahul Tewatia, who shone for the side in all the games till now. Also Read - DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints For IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 30 at Dubai International Stadium 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 14

Delhi has more boxes ticked than Rajasthan, especially if you talk about their strong bowling line-up. Their batting has found a way to come good as a unit and to complement one of the finest pace attacks in the competition, they also have quality spinners in their ranks who have been mighty effective. Also Read - IPL 2020: Umpire Paul Reiffel Changes Wide Ball Decision Midway After CSK Captain MS Dhoni Protests | WATCH VIDEO

Weather Report Also Read - IPL 2020: CSK Captain MS Dhoni Hails 'Close to Being Perfect' Game After Victory Over SRH

Temp : 31 degrees Celsius

Rain probability: 0%

Humidity: 31%

Pitch report

Batting pitch : 60%

Bowling pitch : 40%

Pace bowling: 40%

Spin bowling: 60%

Team News

Delhi: After Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a left internal oblique muscle tear, the franchise announced on Monday. Despite being a vital member in Delhi’s bowling line-up, injury forced Ishant Sharma to play a solitary game for the side this season. They are likely to pick Avesh Khan or Mohit Sharma to take place of Ishant in the line-up, if needed.

Also to add, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is likely to remain out for at least a week after possibly injuring his hamstring during the sixth game. Other wicket specialist Alex Carey was given a chance to step in the Playing XI along with Shimron Hetmyer to sit out, owing to only four overseas players allowed in the XI. Except for this, the squad is likely to remain unchanged with Axar Patel stepping in the shoes of Amit Mishra to fill his void.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan are likely to go with the same playing XI that won against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi are likely to start this game as favourites but knowing it is T20 cricket, one can’t rule out Rajasthan either. The brilliant performance from Rahul Tewatia in the first few games have turned pages on the other side. Rajasthan did register 5-wicket win when they last played against Hyderabad in the same ground. But against a top-quality attack like that of Delhi, will Rajasthan be able to repeat their success? We shall find out when the sun sets in on Wednesday.

Filled with firepower and aggression, Rajasthan & Delhi both have been good in their respective areas. Rajasthan top-order batsmen still have to show their A-game to prove themselves strong in the tournament with a winning comeback against Delhi. On the other hand, Delhi did register a defeat in their last encounter, but Marcus Stoinis is one man who can turn the show be it with the ball or with bat. What will happen, only time will tell, but it will surely be a mouthwatering clash as they meet again.

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel

MyTeam11 Best 14

Captain 1: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain 1: Shreyas Iyer

Captain 2: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain 2: Sanju Samson

Best 14

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, R Ashwin, Kartik Tyagi

