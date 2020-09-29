11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips And Prediction

DC vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC), high on confidence after two wins on the trot, will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad, the only team without a point, in the match no. 11 of the IPL on Tuesday. While DC will aim for a hat-trick of wins, the David Warner-captained SRH would aim to register their first win of the season, having lost two of their previous outings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 11 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 29

In their first game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), which went into the Super Over, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada ensured a win for DC before they comprehensively defeated a star-studded Chennai Super Kings in the next match. In batting, DC top-order comprising Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw will look to lay the foundation of a big total. While Shaw looks in good nick with the willow, Dhawan is dish out something special. Rishabh Pant and Iyer have also been in fine form. While the duo rescued DC after a top-order collapse against KXIP, they also chipped in with valuable contributions against CSK. Also, Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has proved his worth both with the bat and the ball and is expected to come up with late fireworks with Shimron Hetmyer. In the bowling department, the South African pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have looked sharp so far. The DC team management will just hope Nortje to be a bit economical like his compatriot. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Washington Sundar Stars With The Ball in a Contest Dominated by Batsmen

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for match no. 11 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Why Wasn't Ishan Kishan Sent to Bat in Super Over? Rohit Sharma Explains

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Nabi, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan (C), Khaleel Ahmed and Amit Mishra.

DC vs SRH Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

DC vs SRH SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.

