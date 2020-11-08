11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

DC vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Top Fantasy Picks, Probable XIs, Dream11 Team Prediction For Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The past couple of weeks have been a picture in contrast for the two franchises. After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well. Capitals, on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea. The current situation notwithstanding, young Iyer would want to lead the Capitals to their first summit clash in 13 editions while Warner wouldn’t mind adding another silverware to his 2016 triumph. Also Read - IPL 2020, DC vs SRH in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Qualifier 2

In fact, if he can win the next two games, Warner could boast of guiding comparatively one of the more inexperienced teams in this IPL. For Capitals, the biggest worry has been their top-order woes — especially the first three slots where Shikhar Dhawan – 525 in 15 games – has shone the brightest. Prithvi Shaw’s – 228 from 13 games – technique against top-quality fast bowling has left a lot to be desired and Ajinkya Rahane – 111 from 7 games – has had only one knock of note so far. Something that would definitely worry coach Ricky Ponting is the number of ducks by the top-order — nine. Dhawan has four, Shaw has three and Rahane didn’t bother the scorers twice. However, the bowling unit has done well save a few occasions like the first qualifier, where Mumbai Indians batting took them apart. Kagiso Rabada – 25 wickets, Anrich Nrtje – 20 wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin – 13 wickets have done exceedingly well in most of the games. Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 8 Sunday

IPL Match Toss Time: The toss between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad for match no. 47 of IPL 2020 will take place at 7 PM (IST). Also Read - TRA vs SUP Scorecard, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Match Report: Chamari Atapattu, Radha Yadav Star as Supernovas Beat Trailblazers by 2 Runs to Enter Final

IPL Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium.

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada (C), T Natarajan, Ravichandran Ashwin and Sandeep Sharma.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

DC vs SRH SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Yarra Prithviraj, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Pravin Dubey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

