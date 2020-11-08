Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's DC vs SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over a dishevelled Delhi Capitals in the second Indian Premier League qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The past couple of weeks have been a picture in contrast for the two franchises. After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well. Capitals, on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea. The current situation notwithstanding, young Iyer would want to lead the Capitals to their first summit clash in 13 editions while Warner wouldn't mind adding another silverware to his 2016 triumph.

In fact, if he can win the next two games, Warner could boast of guiding comparatively one of the more inexperienced teams in this IPL. For Capitals, the biggest worry has been their top-order woes — especially the first three slots where Shikhar Dhawan – 525 in 15 games – has shone the brightest. Prithvi Shaw's – 228 from 13 games – technique against top-quality fast bowling has left a lot to be desired and Ajinkya Rahane – 111 from 7 games – has had only one knock of note so far. Something that would definitely worry coach Ricky Ponting is the number of ducks by the top-order — nine. Dhawan has four, Shaw has three and Rahane didn't bother the scorers twice. However, the bowling unit has done well save a few occasions like the first qualifier, where Mumbai Indians batting took them apart. Kagiso Rabada – 25 wickets, Anrich Nortje – 20 wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin – 13 wickets have done exceedingly well in most of the games.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7 PM (IST) – November 8.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: David Warner (C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Jason Holder

Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan (VC), Kagiso Rabada

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Shreevats Goswami/Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

DC vs SRH SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra

