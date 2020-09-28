DC vs SRH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 11 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s DC vs SRH at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this contest on the back of contrasting stat to the season. DC have won both their matches – the first a Super Over win and the second a confidence-boosting 44-run win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Their opponents SRH slipped in a chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore to start the season with a defeat and in the second suffered another defeat this time a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH have issues in their batting order seem heavily dependent on their opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. If they fail, a brittle middle-order gets exposed early. Batting is their biggest concern and has twice let them down. Also Read - RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 10 Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai at 7:30 PM IST Monday, September 28

Match Toss Time: The toss between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad for the eleventh match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - EN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction 4th T20I West Indies Women Tour of England: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's England Women vs West Indies Women T20I Match at County Ground at 10:30 PM IST Monday September 28

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST Also Read - The Way Rahul Tewatia Played Against KXIP is Good For The Future of Haryana: Amit Mishra

Match Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Prithvi Shaw (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada

DC vs SRH Squads

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DC Dream11 Team/ SRH Dream11 Team/ Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more