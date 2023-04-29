Home

Sports

Delhi Vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 40: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 7:30 PM IST, April 29, Saturday

Delhi Vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 40: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 7:30 PM IST, April 29, Saturday

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 40: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Delhi Vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Dream11 Team Prediction

Delhi Vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 40: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, 7:30 PM IST, April 29, Saturday: DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 40: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DC vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: DC vs SRH, Match 40, IPL 2023

You may like to read

Date & Time: April 29, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Philip Salt

Batters: David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Axar Patel (c), Aiden Markram (vc), Mitchell Marsh, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande.

DC vs SRH Squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Phil Salt, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abishek Porel, Priyam Garg

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.