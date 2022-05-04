DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 50 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 PM IST May 5 Thursday

All-rounder Lalit Yadav is running against time to repay the unshakeable faith that head coach Ricky Ponting has reposed in him as Delhi Capitals face a must-win situation to keep their shoddy IPL campaign alive against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Thursday. This is the third IPL season for the lanky DC all-rounder, who is one of Ponting's favourite cricketers, and the Aussie legend has invested a lot in the man from Najafgarh.

However, modest returns of 137 runs from nine games with a strike-rate of less than 110 while batting in the middle-overs and an economy rate of nearly 8.5 with only four wickets, don't do justice to his enormous potential.

While numbers always don’t tell the whole story but Lalit hasn’t exactly been the best finisher for Delhi and despite his reputation at the domestic level, he has managed only six maximums in seven innings so far.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, DEL vs HYD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, DC vs SRH Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 44 toss between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne, Navi Mumbai

DC vs SRH Possible Playing 11

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.