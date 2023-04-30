Home

Sports

DC vs SRH Fans Fight Video Goes VIRAL During IPL 2023 Match in New Delhi | WATCH

DC vs SRH Fans Fight Video Goes VIRAL During IPL 2023 Match in New Delhi | WATCH

Brilliant attacking fifties by Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 197/6 against Delhi Capitals despite Mitchell Marsh's four-fer (4-27).

DC vs SRH Fans Fight Video Goes VIRAL During IPL 2023 Match in New Delhi | WATCH

Delhi: It was a night to forget at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. It was not the nine-run win for Sunrisers Hyderabad that stole the show, instead, it was an ugly fan fight that made headlines. The fight between the fans was caught on camera. While there is no news of any injury, it is yet to be known what actually started the. In the clip that is now going viral, chairs are being flung while a fan throws in punches – there is a lot of chaos.

Here is the video that is now going viral:

You may like to read

A fight took place between fans in Delhi during their match against SRH. pic.twitter.com/MYPj6dqejb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh’s all-round performance (4-27 and 63 off 39) went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in Match No. 40 of IPL 2023.

Brilliant attacking fifties by Abhishek Sharma (67 off 36) and Heinrich Klaasen (53 off 27) propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to 197/6 against Delhi Capitals despite Mitchell Marsh’s four-fer (4-27).

Apart from Abhishek and Klaasen, most of the SRH batters struggled to get going as the team lost wickets at regular intervals. On the other hand, barring Marsh, who bowled a maiden and bagged four wickets, none of the DC bowlers made a mark.

In reply, the likes of Marsh and Phil Salt (59 off 35) smashed the fifties and lower down the order, Axar Patel (29 off 14) also tried his best but it was not enough as Delhi suffered their sixth defeat of the season to lie at the bottom of the table. On the other hand, it was the third win for SRH in eight matches as they are at the eighth spot in the points table.

Delhi Capitals needed 26 needed off the last over to win and seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar gave just 16 runs, despite Axar hitting him for a six and four, to ensure a nine-run victory for SRH.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.