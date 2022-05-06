Mumbai: With David Warner within distance of an IPL hundred, all Rovman Powell had to do was pick up a single and give the strike to the Australian and allow him to face the remaining deliveries. On Thursday against Hyderabad, Powell had asked Warner about it. In the 20th over, Powell asked Warner if he wanted to get on strike to go for a hundred. To that, Warner said Powell ‘that is not how cricket is played.’Also Read - IPL 2022: Shane Watson Decodes CSK Captain MS Dhoni's 'Different Yellow Jersey' Remark

"At the start of the over, I asked, 'do you want a single to try and get a hundred?' He said, 'Listen, that is not how the cricket is played. You should try to smack as far as you can,' and I did that," Powell revealed.

Powell, who hit a breathtaking 67* off 35 balls, also revealed how he convinced Rishabh Pant to allow him to bat at No 5.

“I had a conversation with Rishabh. He asked me where I want to bat. I said, just trust me and let me bat at no.5. Over the last year, my ability to play spin has increased, I play spin a lot better. So I just told him to trust me at no.5, give me a chance to start,” Powell revealed during the post-innings interview.

Following the 21-run win, the Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 207/3 in 20 overs (David Warner 92 not out, Rovman Powell not out 67; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/25). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/8 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 62; Khaleel Ahmed 3/30).