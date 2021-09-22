Live Score Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The cash-rich league suffered a huge blow on Wednesday as Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan was tested COVID-19 positive. However, the BCCI has stated that the pacer and his close contacts are put in isolation and the match will go ahead as planned. Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win the match looking at the emphatic form they had in the first leg. The return of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin has made Delhi Capitals even more settled. On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow as the responsibility will now be more on David Warner and Kane Williamson in the batting department which disappointed many during the first leg.Also Read - DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match 33 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 22 Wednesday

Live Updates

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Abdul Samad fully utilize the free hit with a maximum over long-on. Avesh Khan bowled a good over but a no-ball cost him a bit as he gave 9 runs from it. Abdul Samad needs to collect a boundary from every over here. SRH 107/6 in 17 overs

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! And the wicket continues to fall as Axar Patel gets his second of the night. Jason Holder hits it direct to Prithvi Shaw at the cover. SRH are in massive trouble now as Rashid Khan is the new man in the middle. SRH 90/6 in 15.1 overs

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Finally a decent over for Sunrisers Hyderbad as 12 runs came from it. Kagiso Rabada bowled a no ball and paid the price for it with a six. SRH 90/5 in 15 overs

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Ravichandran Ashwin gets the advantage of the situation and chipped in with an economical over of just four runs. Abdul Samad and Jason Holder are the last recognized batting pair for Sunrisers and they need to take some responsibility now. SRH 78/5 in 14 overs

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! And the collapse continues as Anrich Nortje dismisses Kedar Jadhav for just 3. Absolute marvellous from the Delhi Capitals bowlers as they have not let any SRH batter settle so far in this match. Kedar looked rusty during his short stay. SRH 74/5 in 13 overs

  • 8:22 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! KAGISO RABADA STRIKES AGAIN! A very good short ball from the Proteas pacer and Manish Pandey was nowhere in control to play and gets caught and bowl by KG. SRH are in massive trouble now with all big guns back in the hut. SRH 61/4 in 10.1 overs

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! KANE WILLIAMSON DEPARTS! The SRH captain was dropped a couple of times in the last few balls before the dismissal but he once again takes the risk and Shimron Hetmyer makes no mistake while grabbing the catch. Axar Patel gets the much-deserved scalp here. SRH 61/3 in 10 overs

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Marcus Stoinis is off the field and Ravichandran Ashwin completes his over but leaks some runs from it. 15 runs from the over which included two bowlers a no-ball, two boundaries and a dropped catch. SRH 58/2 in 9 overs

  • 8:09 PM IST

    Marcus Stoinis is looking in discomfort as the umpire has signalled STRATEGIC TIME OUT!

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Axar Patel has put the batsmen under pressure with his tight bowling. The left-arm spinner is sticking to his tight line and length and does not think much about the turn. The batsmen are looking patient but the pressure of dot balls might force them to do some mistakes. SRH 43/2 in 8 overs