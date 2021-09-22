Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer made an easy task of a chase of 135 to take Delhi Capitals to a commanding eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday, with 13 balls to spare. With this victory, Delhi now sit at the top of the points table while Hyderabad remain at the bottom. Delhi’s chase began well with Shikhar Dhawan picking boundaries on both sides of the wicket off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over. Prithvi Shaw joined the party with boundaries against Khaleel Ahmed. But the left-arm pacer had the last laugh as he foxed Shaw with a slower delivery. Shaw’s mistimed hoick was pouched by captain Kane Williamson taking a sensational catch by running back from mid-on.Also Read - IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Dominant Delhi Capitals Demolish Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 Wickets to go Top of Table

