Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Match Updates

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 live match score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer made an easy task of a chase of 135 to take Delhi Capitals to a commanding eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday, with 13 balls to spare. With this victory, Delhi now sit at the top of the points table while Hyderabad remain at the bottom. Delhi’s chase began well with Shikhar Dhawan picking boundaries on both sides of the wicket off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second over. Prithvi Shaw joined the party with boundaries against Khaleel Ahmed. But the left-arm pacer had the last laugh as he foxed Shaw with a slower delivery. Shaw’s mistimed hoick was pouched by captain Kane Williamson taking a sensational catch by running back from mid-on.Also Read - IPL 2021, DC vs SRH: Dominant Delhi Capitals Demolish Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 Wickets to go Top of Table

Live Updates

  • 11:35 PM IST

  • 11:08 PM IST

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: And it’s Done and Dusted! Shreyas Iyer finishes it off in style with a maximum as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. Iyer and Rishabh Pant don’t waste much time to get their team back to the top of the table. A clinical performance from Delhi Capitals as nothing went in SRH’s favour tonight. DC 139/2 in 17.5 overs beat SRH by 8 wickets

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: The short ball trick has not worked against Rishabh Pant so far in this match. The southpaw looked ready for it and smashed a couple of them for a maximum, one of which came in last over where he pulled Khaleel over mid-wicket. DC 126/2 in 17 overs

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: The match is getting far from Sunrisers Hyderabad reach now. Eleven runs from the Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over. The required run rate is now almost run a ball and Kane Williamson is still looking calm and composed. DC 110/2 in 16 overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Sandeep Sharma is not having the best of days and probably because he was not used wisely in powerplay overs. 11 runs from the over as Shreyas Iyer gets a couple of boundaries. DC 96/2 in 14 overs

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad are crawling back in the game with some tight overs. Five runs from the Khaleel’s over. A couple of wickets from here and Sunrisers might take the game closer. DC currently need 50 runs from the last seven overs. DC 85/2 in 13 overs

  • 10:20 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: OUT! Rashid Khan gets the big man as Shikhar Dhawan is walking back towards the pavilion after scoring 42. Dhawan played the slog sweep and gets caught near the boundary rope. He played a good knock and got his orange cap back. DC 73/1 in 11 overs

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Shikhar Dhawan is not looking to stop and is playing his shots freely. Sandeep Sharma is not getting anything from the surface and the southpaw is getting full advantage of it. DC 69/1 in 10 overs

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE DC vs SRH Score IPL 2021 Match Updates: Delhi Capitals are now cruising in the run chase as Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling to take wickets. Nothing is going in Sunrisers favour at the moment while Shreyas Iyer is also getting his groove back. DC 60/1 in 9 overs