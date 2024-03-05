LIVE Updates DC vs MI, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians Eye Top Spot On Points Table

Home

LIVE Updates DC vs MI, WPL 2024 Cricket Score: Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capital will be taking on Harmanpreet Kaur in the first match of the Delhi leg of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on March 4. The match is crucial as the winner of this match gets on top of the points table Both teams have faced each other four times so far. MI have been victorious three times and DC have only won one.

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Poonam Yadav, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

