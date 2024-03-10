Home

DC-W Vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 17: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 7.30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 17th Match @WPL-BCCI

The game between the Royal Challengers and the Capitals is expected to be a mouthwatering clash on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Both sides boast of big stars and hence we could be in for a treat. While the Capitals are on the second spot after six games and three wins, the RCB eves have also played six matches, but have won two and hence find themselves a spot below DC.

DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana

DC-W vs RCB-W Probable XIs

DC-W Probable XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Tania Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

RCB-W Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh

DC-W vs RCB-W Squads:

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Indrani Roy

