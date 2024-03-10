By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DC-W Vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 17: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 7.30 PM IST
DC-W Vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 17: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 7.30 PM IST:
The game between the Royal Challengers and the Capitals is expected to be a mouthwatering clash on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Both sides boast of big stars and hence we could be in for a treat. While the Capitals are on the second spot after six games and three wins, the RCB eves have also played six matches, but have won two and hence find themselves a spot below DC.
DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Smriti Mandhana
Vice-captain: Ellyse Perry
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana
All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry
Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana
DC-W vs RCB-W Probable XIs
DC-W Probable XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Tania Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav
RCB-W Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh
DC-W vs RCB-W Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Indrani Roy
