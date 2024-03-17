Home

Sports

DC-W vs RCB-W: ‘We’ll Be Able To Deliver’, Says Delhi Capitals’ Meg Lanning Ahead Of Second Straight WPL Final

DC-W vs RCB-W: ‘We’ll Be Able To Deliver’, Says Delhi Capitals’ Meg Lanning Ahead Of Second Straight WPL Final

Delhi Capitals were the finalists of inaugural Women’s Premier League in 2023, but missed out of the title against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals finished on the top of the table to qualify directly for WPL 2024 final.

New Delhi: After narrowly missing out on winning the title in the inaugural edition, Delhi Capitals will look to cross the line this year as they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Delhi Capitals had a near-perfect campaign this season, having won six and lost two in their eight league stage matches. They finished on top of the points table for the second consecutive time to secure direct qualification.

Speaking about playing the WPL final for the second straight time, Delhi Capitals’ captain Meg Lanning said, “It’s pretty cool that we get the chance to do it again. We need to play well tomorrow, that’s what it comes down to, that’s what finals are all about.”

She further added, “It’s about performing on the day and adapting on your feet and being able to play what’s in front of you. The experience of last year helps in a way. We feel like we’ve been there before but it doesn’t drive us in any different way.”

Speaking about the summit clash against RCB, Meg said, “It’s going to be a cracking game. We’re really pumped for it, and excited to be involved. We’re looking forward to taking it on and hopefully playing our best game of the tournament.”

“We’ve seen throughout the tournament that there’s been some crazy cricket, some crazy finishes, so I’m expecting nothing less tomorrow. We’re coming up against RCB who have played some excellent cricket. They’ve shown that they’re able to play some great cricket when they’re under the pump. It’s a great challenge for our group and I’ve got full confidence that we’ll be able to deliver,” she concluded.

Where to Watch DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Final?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers final in WPL 2024 will start at 7:30 PM IST. Live telecast of DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India. Live streaming of Delhi Capitals women vs RCB women will be available on Jio Cinema for free.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.