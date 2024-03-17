Home

Sports

DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

DC-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Final Cricket Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Live Streaming: Women’s Premier League will have a new champion on Sunday at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana (R) pose with the WPL 2024 trophy.

New Delhi: After defending champions Mumbai were knocked out of the final race, Women’s Premier League (WPL) will see a new champion on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final of the ongoing edition. After missing out on the title last season to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash, Delhi Capitals looked a rejuvenated side this year. Not only they had a super run so far in WPL 2024, Delhi Capitals also topped the table after league stages with 12 points from eight matches. Their only two losses came against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz.

On the other hand, Smriti Mandhana showed immense improvement as a captain as compared to last year. Aimed at bettering their last season’s fourth-place finish, RCB settled for the third spot after the league stage this season before overcoming a Mumbai Indians hurdle in the Eliminator. If Ellyse Perry showed why she is considered as the best all-rounder at this moment in world cricket, Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh came out all guns blazing whenever she came out to bat.

Perry, for the record is the highest run-getter with 312 runs, and also took seven wickets so far. In fact, Perry’s 6/15 against Mumbai Indians in a league game was the best in WPL’s history. For Delhi Capitals, Lanning has led from the front, scoring 308 runs from eight innings. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Australian left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen are the highest wicket-takers for the side with 11 scalps each.

Going into the final, they will definitely start as favourites, having never lost to RCB in four meetings.

When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Final?

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final will be played at Arun Jaitley stadium on March 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match starty at 7:30 PM IST.

Which television channels wil live telecast Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final?

Sports18 are the official broadcasters of WPL 2024. The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final can be seen live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels.

Where to get live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 final?

Live streaming of DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 final will be available on Jio Cinema.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Taniya Bhatia (wk), Laura Harris, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Indrani Roy, Satheesh Shubha, Heather Knight, Simran Bahadur, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Asha Sobhana, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Shradda Pokha

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.