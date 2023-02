Home

Delhi Capitals have brought in two big Indian stars, which include Jemimah Rodrigues and U-19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma.

Delhi Capitals have brought in two big Indian stars, which include Jemimah Rodrigues and U-19 World Cup winning captain Shafali Verma. They also have Australia captain Meg Lanning in their artillery.

FULL SQUAD

Jemimah Rodrigues (INR 2.2 crore), Meg Lanning (INR 1.1 crore), Shafali Verma (INR 2 crore), Radha Yadav (INR 40 lakh), Shikha Pandey (INR 60 lakh), Marizanne Kapp (INR 1.5 crore), Titas Sadhu (INR 25 lakh), Alice Capsey (INR 75 lakh), Tara Norris (INR 10 lakh), Laura Harris (INR 45 lakh), Jasia Akhter (INR 20 lakh), Minnu Mani (INR 30 lakh), Jess Jonassen (INR 50 lakh), Taniyaa Bhatia (INR 30 lakh), Poonam Yadav (INR 30 lakh), Sneha Deepthi (INR 30 lakh), Arundhati Reddy (INR 30 lakh), Aparna Mondal (INR 10 lakh).

