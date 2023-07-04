Home

DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders, Playing 11s For Today's Match GB Oval 12.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday

DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 12.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, DCC vs BUB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, DCC vs BUB Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series.

DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders, Playing 11s For Today's Match GB Oval 12.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 toss between Dunabogdany Cricket Club and Budapest Blinders will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – July 4, 12.45 PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, S Gooch

Batters: A Weligamage (vc), O Haider, A Farasat

All-rounders: A Ghani, M Ozturk (c), C Dowle

Bowlers: B Singh, K Gabhane, S Mohandas.

DCC vs BUB Probable Playing XIs

DCC: P.Singh (wk), S.Tariq, O.Haider, B.Deshpande, A.Haseeb, C.Dowle, D.Gaikwad, K.Dhayfule, B.Singh, K.Gabhane, R.Kumar

BUB: S.Gooch (wk), A.Weligamage, A.Farasat, A.Aziz, M.Ozturk, A.Ghani, A.Yalmaz, M.Nayak, S.Mohandas, K.Akurugoda, H.Mehraj

