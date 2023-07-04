DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dunabogdany Cricket Club vs Budapest Blinders, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 12.45 PM IST July 4, Tuesday
TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 toss between Dunabogdany Cricket Club and Budapest Blinders will take place at 12.15 PM IST
Time – July 4, 12.45 PM IST
Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.
DCC vs BUB Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: P Singh, S Gooch
Batters: A Weligamage (vc), O Haider, A Farasat
All-rounders: A Ghani, M Ozturk (c), C Dowle
Bowlers: B Singh, K Gabhane, S Mohandas.
DCC vs BUB Probable Playing XIs
DCC: P.Singh (wk), S.Tariq, O.Haider, B.Deshpande, A.Haseeb, C.Dowle, D.Gaikwad, K.Dhayfule, B.Singh, K.Gabhane, R.Kumar
BUB: S.Gooch (wk), A.Weligamage, A.Farasat, A.Aziz, M.Ozturk, A.Ghani, A.Yalmaz, M.Nayak, S.Mohandas, K.Akurugoda, H.Mehraj
