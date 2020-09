DCC vs FCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Darmsradt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's DCC vs FCC Match 3 at Frankfurt Oval:

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event.

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Türk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 28 Schedule

#Match 1, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 2, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 3, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 4, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 5, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between Darmsradt CC e.V and Frankfurt Cricket Club will take place at 4:00 PM (IST) – September 28.

Match Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

DCC vs FCC My Dream11 Team

Q Olfat (captain), A Al Razy (vice-captain), W Syed, V Chhetri, F Beigh, A Tariq, A Pasha, M Umar, K Rehman, M Nasseri, S Niazi

DCC vs FCC Squads

Darmstadt CC e.V: Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman

Frankfurt Cricket Club: Naqash Naveed, Niamat Ailisafi, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Kamran Mohmand, Salim Khan, Talha Yusuf, Simab Jan Mumand, Wamaq Syed, Hewad Hussein, Aqil Tariq, Ayub Pasha, Sanjeev Taneja, Aditya Khan, Sahil Hussein, Iqbal Muhammad, Hasan Nauman, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Alishan Mohmand, Keshav Ramachandran, Tanzil Tariq, Shafqat Ali, Hashim Zia Ullah, Shehbaz Mohammed, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Alim Al Razy

