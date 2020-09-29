DCC vs TUH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's DCC vs TUH Match 8 at Frankfurt Oval:

We are through with the opening day of the league with Hainhausen winning both their matches to claim the top spot while Pfungstadt losing both their matches to be placed fifth in Group A. Darmstadt, Frankfurt and Hattersheim won one each.

The T10 series moves back to Frankfurt and this time 10 teams will be taking part in the five-day event.

The teams are hosts Frankfurt Cricket Club, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, SG Hainhausen 1886, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, Darmstadt CC e.V, FCA04 United Stars Darmstadt, MSC Frankfurt, SV Wiesbaden 1899, Lemar CC Oberursel and FC Germania Bieber.

They will compete across 24 matches that include 20 league matches followed by two semifinals, bronze final and the summit clash.

September 29 Schedule

#Match 6, Frankfurt Cricket Club vs SG Hainhausen 1886, 12:30 PM IST

#Match 7, Turk FC Hattersheim am Main vs TSV Cricket Pfungstadt, 2:30 PM IST

#Match 8, Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main, 4:30 PM IST

#Match 9, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt vs Frankfurt Cricket Club, 6:30 PM IST

#Match 10, SG Hainhausen 1886 vs Darmsradt CC e.V, 8:30 PM IST

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Frankfurt 2020 match toss between Darmsradt CC e.V vs Turk FC Hattersheim am Main will take place at 4:00 PM (IST) – September 29.

Match Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

DCC vs TUH My Dream11 Team

A Salam-Bhatti (captain), V Chhetri (vice-captain), Q Olfat, F Bashir, A Noor-Zadran, I Ullah, A Hamid-Bhatti, H Khan, Hasher Rehma-Bhatti, A Bhatti, K Rehman

DCC vs TUH Squads

Darmstadt CC e.V: Mansoor Khan, Qudratullah Olfat, Khalilur Rehman, Majeed Nasseri, Shafiullah Niazi, Parwaiz Akhoudzada, Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan

Turk FC Hattersheim am Main: Naser Mahmod-Khan, Hasher Rehma-Bhatti, Mahid Butt, Javeed Butt, Shahid Ahmed, Atta-ul-Mannan Butt, Abdul Salam-Bhatti, Umair Khalid, Nawabzad-Mohamed Ameer-Bin-Jung, Saad Latif-Ahmad, Zohaib Qamar, Abdul Hamid-Bhatti, Inaam Ullah, Amir Waheed, Fazal Bashir, Alaam Noor-Zadran, Tahir Ahmed, Yousaf Ramzan-Butt, Rana Rizwan-Ahmad, Yasir Mehmood-Sheikh, Anees-Ur-Rehman Bhatti

