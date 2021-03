DD vs AA Dream11 Prediction Bihar T20

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Angika Avengers Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DD vs AA at Urja Stadium, Bihar: In the match no.4 of Bihar T20 tournament, Angika Avengers will take on Darbhanga Diamonds at the Urja Stadium, Bihar on Sunday. The Bihar T20 DD vs AA match will start at 6 PM IST – March 21. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Bihar T20 match will not be available. Darbhanga Diamonds vs Angika Avengers Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DD vs AA, Bihar T20, Angika Avengers Dream11 Team Player List, Darbhanga Diamonds Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Darbhanga Diamonds vs Angika Avengers T20, Online Cricket Tips DD vs AA T20, Online Cricket Tips Darbhanga Diamonds vs Angika Avengers Bihar T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bihar T20. Also Read - IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series FINAL: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium at 7 PM IST March 21 Sunday

TOSS: The Bihar T20 toss between Angika Avengers and Darbhanga Diamonds will take place at 5.30 PM IST – March 21. Also Read - BB vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bihar T20 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Bhagalpur Bulls vs Gaya Gladiators at Urja Stadium, Bihar at 2 PM IST March 21 Sunday

Time: 6 PM IST Also Read - EAG vs PAN Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kodak Kerala T20 Match 30: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's KCA Eagles vs KCA Panthers at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2 PM IST March 21 Sunday

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar.

DD vs AA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – A Kumar (C), B Saurabh, S Yadav

Batters – V Singh, R KR, K Rajnish

All-Rounders – S Ashraf (VC), H Raj

Bowlers – G K Gaya, R Kumar-I, P Singh-II

DD vs AA Probable Playing XIs

Darbhanga Diamonds: Bipin Saurabh, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar, Indrajit Kumar, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Paramjeet Singh-II, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Suraj Yadav.

Angika Avengers: Ashwini Kumar, Raju KR, Vivek Singh, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Keshav Kumar, Sarfaraz Asharf, Ashutosh Aman, Krishna Ojha, Abhishek Babu, Suraj Kashyap, Gaurav Kumar Gaya.

DD vs AA Squads

Darbhanga Diamonds: Babul Kumar (C), Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Suraj Chauhan (WK), Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna.

Angika Avengers: Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Vivek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Vivek Singh.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AA Dream11 Team/ DD Dream11 Team/ Angika Avengers Dream11 Player List/ Darbhanga Diamonds Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Bihar T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.