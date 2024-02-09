Home

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 26: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians, 6:30 PM IST

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 26: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians, 6:30 PM IST: Taskin Ahmed-led Durdanto Dhaka is set to take on Litton Das’ Comilla Victorians in match 26 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on February 9. Victorians will have the opportunity to get on top of the points table and on the other hand, Dhaka are currently at the bottom and would like to add some wins to their name.

DD vs COV Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Litton Das

Batters: Alex Ross, T Hridoy, Saim Ayub, Naim Sheikh

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Khusdil Shah, T Islam

Bowler: Taskin Ahmed, M Rahman, S Islam

DD vs COV Possible Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Sabbir Hossain, Saim Ayub, Lasith Croospulle, Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Saif Hassan, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir, Taskin Ahmed (c), Shoriful Islam

Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Will Jacks, Litton Das (c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Squads

Durdanto Dhaka: Sabbir Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Saim Ayub, Lasith Croospulle, Irfan Sukkur(w), Taskin Ahmed(c), Shoriful Islam, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir, Alauddin Babu, Mosaddek Hossain, Lahiru Samarakoon, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin

Comilla Victorians: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Litton Das(c), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aamer Jamal, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr

