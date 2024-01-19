Home

DD vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians, Playing 11s For Match 1 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka 1:00 PM IST, January 19, Friday

DD vs COV Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Bangladesh Premier League match toss between Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians will take place at 12.30 PM IST.

Time – January 19, Friday, 1 PM IST.

Venue- Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

DD vs COV Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: L Das, S Samarawickrama

Batters: N Sheikh, J Charles

All-rounders: K Shah, M Hossain, R Cornwall, C De Silva

Bowlers: S Islam, T Ahmed, M Rahman.

DD vs COV Probable Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Saim Ayu, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Saif Hassan (c), Chaturanga de Silva, Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Usman Qadir, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Alauddin Babu.

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall, Towhid Hridoy, Khushdil Shah, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

