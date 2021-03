DD vs GG Dream11 Prediction Bihar T20

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DD vs GG at Urja Stadium, Bihar: In the fifth match of the Bihar T20, Darbhanga Diamonds will take the field against Gaya Gladiators. Also Read - DD vs AA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bihar T20 Match 4: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Darbhanga Diamonds vs Angika Avengers at Urja Stadium, Bihar at 6 PM IST March 21 Sunday

Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DD vs GG, Bihar T20, Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Darbhanga Diamonds Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators T20, Online Cricket Tips DD vs GG T20, Online Cricket Tips Darbhanga Diamonds vs Gaya Gladiators Bihar T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bihar T20 Also Read - BB vs GG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bihar T20 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Bhagalpur Bulls vs Gaya Gladiators at Urja Stadium, Bihar at 2 PM IST March 21 Sunday

TOSS: The Bihar T20 toss between Darbhanga Diamonds and Gaya Gladiators will take place at 1:30 PM IST – March 22.

Time: 2 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar.

DD vs GG My Dream11 Team

Kumar Rajnish (captain), Sachin Kr Singh (vice-captain), Bipin Saurabh, Vikash Yadav, Babul Kumar, Sidhant Vijay, Piyush Kumar Singh, Harsh Raj, Vipul Krishna, Paramjeet Singh, Vikas Patel

DD vs GG Probable Playing XIs

Darbhanga Diamonds: Bipin Saurabh, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar, Indrajit Kumar, Harsh Raj, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Paramjeet Singh-II, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Suraj Yadav.

Gaya Gladiators: Suraj Rathore, Vikas Patel, Sidhnat Vijay, Rajesh Singh, Piyush Kumar Singh, Vikash Yadav, Sabir Khan, Saqib Hussain, Harish Kumar, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin KR Singh

DD vs GG Full Squads

Darbhanga Diamonds: Babul Kumar, Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh, Suraj Chauhan, Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna

Gaya Gladiators: Suraj Rathore, Apura Anand, Vikas Patel, Sidhnat Vijay, Aditya Pandey, Rajesh Singh, Deelip Kumar and Piyush Kumar Singh, Sachin KR Singh, Mritunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Vikash Yadav, Pranav Singh, Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Saqib Hussain, Shashank Upadhyay, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Rishav Rakesh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DD Dream11 Team/ GG Dream11 Team/ Darbhanga Diamonds Dream11 Player List/ Gaya Gladiators Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Bihar T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.