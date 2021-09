DD vs KC Dream11 Team Predictions Bengal T20 Challenge

Durgapur Dazzlers vs Krishnanagar Challengers Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DD vs KC at Eden Gardens: In Match 2 of Bengal T20 Challenge tournament, Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Krishnanagar Challengers at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The Bengal T20 Challenge DD vs KC match will start at 8:30 PM IST – September 7. Both these teams have some exciting players in their arsenal, and will surely try their best to outdo each other when they take the field, and we should be in for a good contest. Here is the Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DD vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction, DD vs KC Fantasy CriKCet Prediction T20 game, Durgapur Dazzlers Dream11 Team Player List, Krishnanagar Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, DD vs KC Probable XIs Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy CriKCet Prediction – Durgapur Dazzlers vs Krishnanagar Challengers, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal T20 Challenge.

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge toss between Durgapur Dazzlers and Krishnanagar Challengers will take place at 8 PM IST – September 7.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

DD vs KC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Agniv Pan

Batsmen – Abhishek Das, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Anuj Kumar Singh

All-rounders – Ayan Bhattacharjee, Arnab Nandy (C), Sandipan Das Sr (VC), Azaz Ansari

Bowlers – Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Artira Chaterjee

DD vs KC Probable Playing XIs

Durgapur Dazzlers: Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, Abhishek Das, Shubham Chatterjee, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sandipan Das SR, Writtick Chatterjee, Artira Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Arka Sarkar.

Krishnanagar Challengers: Anuj Kumar Singh, Agniv Pan, Koushik Ghosh, Ramrit Bhattacharyya, Ayush Kumar Singh, Arnab Nandy, Azaz Ansari, Ayan Gupta, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Kanshik Sheth.

DD vs KC Squads

Durgapur Dazzlers: Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, Abhishek Das, Shubham Chatterjee, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sandipan Das SR, Writtick Chatterjee, Artira Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Arka Sarkar, Arnab Chaudhuri, Ravikant Singh, Abhishek Raman.

Krishnanagar Challengers: Anuj Kumar Singh, Agniv Pan, Koushik Ghosh, Ramrit Bhattacharyya, Ayush Kumar Singh, Arnab Nandy, Azaz Ansari, Ayan Gupta, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Kanshik Sheth, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Sambit Nag, Sambit Das.

