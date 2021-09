DD vs KH Dream11 Team Predictions Bengal T20 Challenge

Durgapur Dazzlers vs Kolkata Heroes Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal T20 Challenge- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s DD vs KH at Eden Gardens: In the Match 19 of Bengal T20 Challenge tournament, Durgapur Dazzlers will take on Kolkata Heroes at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The Bengal T20 Challenge DD vs KH match will start at 3 PM IST – September 16. Durgapur Dazzlers are currently placed at the third position on the points table of the BYJU’s Bengal T20 Challenge, whereas Kolkata Heroes second spot on the points table. Dazzlers played three matches so far in the competition where they managed to win three matches while Kolkata Heroes have also won three games out of six they had played. Here is the Bengal T20 Challenge Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DD vs KH Dream11 Team Prediction, DD vs KH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, Durgapur Dazzlers Dream11 Team Player List, Kolkata Heroes Dream11 Team Player List, DD vs KH Probable XIs Bengal T20 Challenge, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Durgapur Dazzlers vs Kolkata Heroes, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal T20 Challenge.Also Read - SWE vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Dream11 ECC T10 Match 16: Captain, Vice-Captain- Sweden vs Luxembourg, Playing XIs, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Cartama Oval at 12:30 PM IST September 16 Thursday

TOSS: The Bengal T20 Challenge toss between Durgapur Dazzlers and Kolkata Heroes will take place at 2:30 PM IST – September 16. Also Read - PRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips KCA Club Championship Qualifier 2: Captain, Playing 11s- Prathibha Cricket Club vs Masters Cricket Club, Team News For Today's Match at SD College Ground at 9:30 AM IST September 16 Thursday

Time: 3 PM IST. Also Read - SCO vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Tips Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-captain - Scotland vs Zimbabwe, Probable 11s For Today's T20I at Grange Cricket Club 6:30 PM IST September 15 Wednesday

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

DD vs KH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ranjot Singh Khaira

Batsmen – Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ramesh Prasad, Abhishek Das, Shubham Chatterjee

All-rounders – Karan Lal (C), Writtick Chatterjee (VC), Sandipan Das Sr

Bowlers – Alok Pratap Singh, Geet Puri, Artira Chatterjee

DD vs KH Probable Playing XIs

Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Raman (C/wk), Abhishek Das, Subham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Mirza Danish Alam, Arka Sarkar, Aritra Chatterjee, Noman Manzoor, Sayan Ghosh, Ayan Bhattacharjee.

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Suvankar Bal (wk), Karan Lal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Kaushik Maity, Arin Roy, Geet Puri, Alok Pratap Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Aamir Gani, Sougata Dutta.

DD vs KH Squads

Durgapur Dazzlers: Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, Abhishek Das, Shubham Chatterjee, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sandipan Das SR, Writtick Chatterjee, Artira Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Arka Sarkar, Arnab Chaudhuri, Ravikant Singh, Abhishek Raman.

Kolkata Heroes: Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (C), Suvankar Bal (wk), Karan Lal, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Kaushik Maity, Arin Roy, Geet Puri, Alok Pratap Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Aamir Gani, Sougata Dutta, Atanu Ghosh, Pintu Kumar, Dipesh Pandey.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DD Dream11 Team/ KH Dream11 Team/ Durgapur Dazzlers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Kolkata Heroes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Bengal T20 Challenge/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.