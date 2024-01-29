By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, 6:00 PM IST
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, 6:00 PM IST: Mosaddek Hossain-led Durdanto Dhaka is set to take on Anamul Haque’s Khulna Tigers in match 14 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on January 29. KHT are currently on top of the points table with three wins in three matches and on the other hand, DD have only managed to secure one win in their three clashes.
DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: A Haque
Batters: Naim Sheikh, Alex Ross, Dasun Shanaka, Evin Lewis
All-rounders: M Hossain, Mohammad Nawaz, A Hossain
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr., S Islam
DD vs KHT Possible Playing XIs
Durdanto Dhaka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Saim Ayub, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Alex Ross, Lasith Croospulle, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam
Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed , Mohammad Wasim Jr
Squads
Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin
Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque(w/c), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shai Hope, Faheem Ashraf, Oshane Thomas, Akbar Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman
