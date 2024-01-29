Home

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, 6:00 PM IST

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, BPL 2024, Match 14: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, 6:00 PM IST: Mosaddek Hossain-led Durdanto Dhaka is set to take on Anamul Haque’s Khulna Tigers in match 14 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, on January 29. KHT are currently on top of the points table with three wins in three matches and on the other hand, DD have only managed to secure one win in their three clashes.

DD vs KHT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: A Haque

Batters: Naim Sheikh, Alex Ross, Dasun Shanaka, Evin Lewis

All-rounders: M Hossain, Mohammad Nawaz, A Hossain

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr., S Islam

DD vs KHT Possible Playing XIs

Durdanto Dhaka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Mohammad Naim, Saim Ayub, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Alex Ross, Lasith Croospulle, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Shoriful Islam

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed , Mohammad Wasim Jr

Squads

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Danushka Gunathilaka, Saim Ayub, Mosaddek Hossain(c), Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur(w), Lasith Croospulle, Alauddin Babu, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Qadir, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Sabbir Hossain, SM Meherob, Jasim Uddin

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque(w/c), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Dasun Shanaka, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Mohammad Nawaz, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shai Hope, Faheem Ashraf, Oshane Thomas, Akbar Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Rubel Hossain, Habibur Rahman

