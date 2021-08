Dream11 Team Prediction

DD vs LKK, Fantasy Tips TNPL T20 Eliminator: Captain, Vice-captain- Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Playing XIs For Today’s T20 at MA Chidambaram at 7:30 PM IST August 11 Wed:Also Read - RTW vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 Match 28: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies at 7:30 PM IST Aug 8

Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DD vs LKK, TNPL T20 2021, Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team Player List, Lyca Kovai Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Fantasy Cricket Tips Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings TNPL T20 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – TNPL T20 2021. Also Read - TIG vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI T20 Match at 1.30 PM IST August 8 Sunday

TOSS: The TNPL T20 2021 toss between Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings will take place at 7 PM IST – August 11. Also Read - BAN vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Bangladesh vs Australia 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today's T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 5:30 PM IST August 6 Friday

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

DD vs LKK My Dream11 Team

Keeper – K Mani Bharathi

Batsmen – Shahrukh Khan, Ganga Sridhar Raju, C Hari Nishanth

All-rounders – Abhishek Tanwar (VC), R Vivek (C), Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, U Mukilesh

Bowlers – M-Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh, V Yudheeswaran

Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishanth©, K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Rajendran Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Gurjapneet Singh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Lyca Kovai Kings: S Ajith Ram, Shahrukh Khan©, Ramesh Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar, J Suresh Kumar(wk), Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Yudheeshwaran V, Atheeq Rahman

SQUADS

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishanth©, K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Rajendran Vivek, M Silambarasan, S Swaminathan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Gurjapneet Singh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, MS Sanjay, Kushan Kumar, S Arun

Lyca Kovai Kings: S Ajith Ram, Shahrukh Khan©, Ramesh Divakar, Abhishek Tanwar, J Suresh Kumar(wk), Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Yudheeshwaran V, Atheeq Rahman, R Kavin, Anandakumar S, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ DD Dream11 Team/ LKK Dream11 Team/ Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team Prediction/ Lycia Kovai Kings Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – TNPL T20 2021/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.