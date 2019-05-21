Dream11 Prediction – Indo International Premier Kabaddi League

IIPKL is a new platform for all the Kabaddi lovers to indulge in and in the next match, it will be Diler Delhi, who will take on Mumbai Che Raje. We are already at the midway stage in the tournament and it is the big two teams locking horns against each other. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two teams as both teams are studded with stars and fans are certainly in for a super clash. Diler will have to be watchful while defending against Diljeet Singh Chavan, Manish. This would be the second meeting of both these sides, their last meeting saw Diler Delhi clinching the engrossing match by 17-26.

DD vs MCR Dream11 Prediction

Probable 7

Mumbai Che Raje

Defenders: Diljeet Singh Chavan, Manish & Ravi Deshwal

All-Rounders: Rashid Shaikh, and Shashank Wankhede

Raiders: Susha Apposo Vagare, & Amit Tomar

Substitutes: MS Timmapur, D Kadam, M Sharma, R Nagaraju, S Dahiya.

Diler Delhi Playing 7:

Defenders: Sandeep Chhillar, Vipul Mokal and Sunny Malik

All-Rounders: Sunil Jaipal, and Parvinder

Raiders: K-Naveen, & Hardeep Chhillar

Substitutes: Deepak Sharma, Y Shashidar, Jitendre Kumar, PA Chalam, P Suresh

Here are the match schedule details between Mumbai Che Raje and Diler Delhi:

IPKL Match 19, Mumbai Che Raje Vs Diler Delhi

Date And Time: 21st May, Tuesday- 8:00pm

Television: DD Sports