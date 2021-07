DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.

DD vs RTW My Dream11 Team

WICKET-KEEPERS: KM Bharathi, V A Sathvik (Captain)

BATSMEN: C H Nishanth, N Rajagopal, M Adnan Khan

ALL-ROUNDERS: A Dhas, S Arun (Vice-Captain), Mathivannan-M,

BOWLERS: S Sam, R Suthesh, P Saravana Kumar

DD vs RTW Probable Playing XIs

Dindigul Dragons: K Vishal, S Arun, A Vivek, C Hari Nishanth, R Vimal, R Hariharan, M Sanjay, S Kishan Kumar, L Vignesh, R Suthesh, V Lakshman

RTW Amit Sathvik, Sumant Jain, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Antony Dhas, M Mathivannan, Saravan Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Sunil Sam, Rahil Shah

DD vs RTW Squads

Dindigul Dragons

K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, Advaith Sharma, R Suthesh, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, R Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishaanth, C Ashwin, MS Sanjay, V Lakshman, K Mani Bharathy, AR Siva Murugan, Gurjapneet Singh, R Vimal Khumar, Kishan Kumar S, Vigneshwaran S, Ravichandran Ashwin, R Vivek, and M Silambarasan.

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Rahil S Shah, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, Mathivanan, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, Karthik R

