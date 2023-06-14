By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2023, Match 4: Captain, Vice-Captain – Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, Playing 11s For Today’s Match SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, 7.15 PM IST June 14, Wednesday
DD vs RTW Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
TOSS – The toss between Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors will take place at 6.45 PM IST.
Time – 7.15 PM IST
Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.
DD vs RTW Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: B Indrajith
Batters: G Sridhar Raju, S Arun, S Singh S, A Srinivasan
All-rounders: R Ashwin(C), A Dhas, P Saravana-kuKumar
Bowlers: V Chakravarthy(VC), T Natrajan, G Kishoor
DD vs RTW: Probable Playing XIs
Dindigul Dragons: Hemanth Kumar, B Indrajith(C), Shivam Singh, S Arun, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adithya Ganesh, R Vimal Khumar, Advaith Sharma, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rohan Bhutra
Ruby Trichy Warriors: K Easwaran(C), V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jafar Jamal, AV Srinivasan, G Karthik Shanmugam, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, K Mani Bharathi(wk), R Alexander, K-Mohamed Azeem, T Natarajan
Squads:
Dindigul Dragons: Hemanth Kumar, B Indrajith(C), Shivam Singh, S Arun, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adithya Ganesh, R Vimal Khumar, Advaith Sharma, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rohan Bhutra, Tamil Dhileepan M E, Affan Khader, Boopathi Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, VP Diran, Sarath Kumar M, Kishoor, P Saravana Kumar, Subodh Bhati
Ba11sy Trichy: K Easwaran(C), V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jafar Jamal, AV Srinivasan, G Karthik Shanmugam, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, K Mani Bharathi(wk), R Alexander, K-Mohamed Azeem, T Natarajan, T-Saran, P Francis Rokins, W Antony Dhas, DS Ferrario, KS Monish, SP Vinod, V Athisayaraj Davidson, G-Godson, R Silambarasan
