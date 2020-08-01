Dream11 Team Prediction

DDC vs PCC Darwin and District ODD 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Darwin Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club at Kahlin Cricket Ground at 7 AM IST August 1:

The second half of the ongoing Darwin and District ODD resumes from August 1. Darwin CC will take on and Palmerston CC in one of the games. Palmerston CC suffered a 177-run defeat against Southern Districts in their previous match, while the Darwin CC sealed a comfortable win versus the Tracy Village CC.

Darwin Cricket Club vs Palmerston Cricket Club Toss Time – 6:30 AM IST

Match Time – 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Kahlin Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jacob Dickman

Batsmen – J Baker, H Bimbral, E Anderson

ALL – Bleakley, H Martin, K Toner, L Shelton

Bowlers – L Zanchetta, L Nitschke, T Ryan

Squads List

DDC: Ethan Anderson, Tom Briggs, Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton (C), Will Antsey, Connor Hawkins, Huw Wiltshire, Dion Meta, Luke Zanchetta, Aaron Summers, Kris Denby, Dylan Turner, Kris Denby, Tom Frawley, Willy Andrews, Troy Ryan

PCC: Robert Vandermeulen (WK), Hamish Martin, Cameron Hyde, Stephan Regan, Alex Bleakley (C), Harshtik Bimbral, Dean McArthur, Jake Baker, Lucas Nitschke, Darryl Lowe, M McDonald, Matthew Robertson, Todd McCann, Sunny Singh, Michael Richardson, Kieran Toner, MJ Challen, Shane Buttfield

