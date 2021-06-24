Dream11 Team Prediction

DDC vs WCC Darwin T20 Cricket League 2021: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club at 1:30 PM IST June 24:

TOSS – The toss between Darwin CC vs Waratah CC will take place at 1.00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval, Benalla, Australia

My Dream11 Team

Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Beau Webster, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Matthew Sipala, Madura Weerasinghe, Luke Zanchetta, Tom Menzies

Captain: Dylan Hunter. Vice-captain: Beau Webster

Predicted XI

Darwin Cricket Club: Harry Chamberlain, Beau Webster, Adam Costello (wk), Jacob Dickman (c), Mitchell Fuss, Dylan Slater, Anthony Adlam, Tom Menzies, Kris Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Alex Vincent

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter, Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Matthew Sipala, Cooper Zobel (wk), Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Ishara Gange, Isaiah Jassal

SQUADS

Darwin Cricket Club: Jacob Dickman (c), Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, William Foley (wk), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan

Waratah Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (c), Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal

