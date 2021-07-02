DDC vs WCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Darwin T20

Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's DDC vs WCC at Gardens Oval: In the highly-awaited final of Darwin T20, Waratah Cricket Club will take on the Darwin Cricket Club in what promises to an exciting match-up at the Gardens Oval on Friday – July 2. The Darwin T20 final DDC vs WCC will start at 1:30 PM IST. Waratah Cricket Club has played three matches so far and registered two wins on their way to this summit clash. On the other hand, we have Darwin Cricket Club, which has won two out of their three matches so far in this tournament. Here is the Darwin T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and DDC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction, DDC vs WCC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20, DDC vs WCC Probable XIs Darwin T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Darwin Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club, Fantasy Cricket Tips – DDC vs WCC Darwin T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Darwin T20.

TOSS – The toss between Waratah Cricket Club and Darwin Cricket Club will take place at 1 PM (IST) – July 2.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gardens Oval, Darwin

DDC vs WCC My Dream11 Team

Isaac Conway, Harry Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Beau Webster (VC), Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter (C), Matthew Sipala, Madura Weerasinghe, Kris Denby, Alex Vincent.

DDC vs WCC Probable Playing XIs

Darwin Cricket Club: Anthony J Adlam, William Anstey, HJ Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (wk), Tom Frawley, Connor Hawkins, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers, Beau Webster, Luke Zanchetta.

Waratah Cricket Club: Dylan Hunter (C), Isaac Conway, Austin Umpherston, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Yash Pednekar, Udeera Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Matthew Sipala, Isaiah Jassal, Cooper Zobel (wk), Ryan Wilson.

DDC vs WCC Squads

Waratah Cricket Club: Isaac Conway (C), Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, Riley Vernon, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (wk), Himesh Silva Sandaradura, Ryan Wilson, Isaiah Jassal.

Darwin Cricket Club: Jacob Dickman (C), Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, William Foley (wk), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan, Alex Vincent.

