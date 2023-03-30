Home

DDCA Ready To Host Rishabh Pant During Delhi’s IPL 2023 Home Games, Says ‘Will Create Special Ramp For His Access’

Delhi Capitals will miss the services of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023 due to injury.

Rishabh Pant was Delhi's captain in IPL 2022. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shayam Sharma has stated that they will make all the arrangements to host injured Rishabh Pant at the Arun Jaitley stadium during the franchise’s home games in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Pant has been ruled out for atleast this year after he suffered multiple injuries following a car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30 last year. Sharma said DDCA will create a special ramp for him.

“We are ready to host Rishabh Pant at the ground if he feels okay and Delhi Capitals allows it. We will take care of everything for him, be it picking him up from home or dropping him back. We will also create a special ramp till the dugout for his access,” Sharma was quoted as saying to ANI.

