DDCA responds to viral video, clarifies soft drink handling and waste management practices at Stadium

DDCA issued an official statement on the viral soft drink controversy and said act shown in the video was part of the stadium's authorised waste management process.

DDCA responds to viral soft drink video

New Delhi: A video shared by a user on X during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between the Netherlands and Namibia took social media by storm after it allegedly showed leftover soft drinks being poured from cups back into a larger bottle inside Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 40-second viral video showed a food and beverage vendor inside the stadium refilling the leftover drinks from cups and emptying them into a soft drink bottle.

Viral video triggered strong online reactions

The video triggered strong online reactions, with users demanding an investigation by stadium authorities, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), and Thums Up’s parent company.

However, the DDCA issued an official statement clarifying that the act shown in the video was part of the stadium’s authorised waste management process.

DDCA’s official statement on the soft drink controversy

“The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has come across a video circulating on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that a vendor was seen pouring cold drinks back into bottles during a recent match.”

“In this regard, it is clarified that pouring is undertaken by authorised concessionaire for stadium, in line with the event guidelines. The concessionaire was serving Coca-Cola products in accordance with the agreed commercial arrangements and operational standards.” DDCA added

“DDCA follows strict hygiene protocols at all venues. In the instance shown in the video, the vendor, while segregating wet and dry waste, poured the unused beverage back into the bottle prior to disposal as part of the waste collection process. The bottles were subsequently collected, segregated and processed in accordance with the venue’s waste management and recycling policy.” DDCA further said

“It is reiterated that the bottles were disposed off responsibly in line with established environmental and operational guidelines.” DDCA concluded

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.