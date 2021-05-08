New Delhi: More often than not, every morning the first notification is a customary good morning forward from KK Tiwary. This morning was no different but the notification this time was on KK, and not from KK. After battling COVID-19 for more than a week and being on a ventilator for more than four days, the veteran DDCA and BCCI scorer succumbed to the deadly virus at AIIMS Jhajjar. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in India Needed For Health Infrastructure to Recoup, Wake up From Slumber: IMA to Centre

Forever a smiling face and a very grounded personality, KK was more than a scorer for the DDCA. He was well and truly a talent scout who would spot emerging talent across the capital during his umpiring and scoring stints, and then pass on his observations to the media fraternity and the men who matter at the association.

KK's hand was just not extended to young and aspiring cricketers, but reporters too. He was, again, more often than not, the first contact a rookie made at DDCA. And no surprise, he was all over social media handles of veteran journalists who remembered the man, the scorer, the scout and the "wonderful human being".

With no such salary structure in place for scorers and heavy reliance on per-day jobs, KK didn’t really make a fortune during his service to the beautiful game of cricket. He was just making ends meet and was raising three kids. While his eldest daughter just finished Law, the younger one is preparing for engineering and the youngest kid, a son, is still in school.

Many journalists have come forward to raise money for the departed soul’s family. Shanker Singh, a senior journalist with Navbharat Times, has urged his followers to directly deposit money in KK’s wife’s account. While Sahil Malhotra, former Digital Sports Editor of The Indian Express, is collecting money from his close circle and will be depositing the money into KK’s wife’s account.

“The man breathed, lived and worshipped cricket and helped every junior cricketer. Went out of the way to arrange per diems for cricketers during corporate or local tournaments. He was everywhere. Ask him a scorecard of Cooch Behar Trophy and he would even tell you where all Rishabh Pant hit sixes at St Stephens, New Delhi. These are testing times for everyone, but more for the Tiwary household which was very dependent on Tiwary ji,” said Sahil.

“I know the association – DDCA – and especially Rohan Jaitley helped him get a bed for treatment but I think now is the time for former cricketers, administrators in and around Delhi to help KK Tiwary’s family,” he added.

The routine days would return but the notification banners won’t have a mention of KK Tiwary anymore.

The caller tune “Thank you for calling KK Tiwary, your call will be answered shortly” will continue but there won’t be the warm greeting “kaise ho bhai saab” anymore.