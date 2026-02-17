Home

Dead Sea Land Marathon: Why 8000 participants take part in one of most UNIQUE races in the world

The Dead Sea Marathon 2026 drew 8,700 runners to the lowest point on Earth, racing 430 meters below sea level near Ein Bokek, Israel

The Dead Sea Marathon, known as the Dead Sea Land Marathon, is known as one of the most unique athletic events in the world. The seventh edition which was held on February 6, 2026, drew around 8,700 runners to the lowest point on Earth.

Set nearly 430 meters below sea level, the race unfolds against a striking backdrop of salt flats, turquoise waters and dramatic desert cliffs near Ein Bokek in Israel, offering participants a truly extraordinary running experience.

The Dead Sea Marathon is very popular among international runners. In 2026, entries were sold out months ahead of time, attracting participants from more than 40 countries.

In recent editions, participation of British runners have increased heavily Following about 32 British runners in 2025, the UK had an even greater presence in the 2026 race. Many people, from ultra-marathon experts to club runners, are drawn to the challenge of competing at the lowest point on Earth, where, literally, “the only way is down.”

Blending sport with travel, several British participants also take advantage of the 1.5 to 2-hour journey from Tel Aviv to explore the mineral-rich waters of the Dead Sea and the historic landmarks around the southern basin.

Dead Sea Marathon 2026 offere race categories for every runner

The 2026 edition featured a wide range of race categories, catering to runners of all abilities and endurance levels:

5 km and 10 km: Scenic fun runs ideal for beginners or those who want to take in the stunning surroundings at a relaxed pace.

15 km: A mid-distance race suited for runners building up toward longer endurance challenges.

21.1 km Half Marathon: A flat and fast course dedicated to the memory of Tomer and Giora Ron.

42.2 km Full Marathon: A flat loop around the southern Dead Sea basin, known for quick timings thanks to the higher oxygen concentration at such low altitude.

50 km Ultra Marathon: Held in partnership with Israel’s Athletics Association as the national championship event, this race stands as the ultimate test of stamina in demanding desert conditions.

