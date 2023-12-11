Home

Dean Elgar Contemplating International Retirement Post India Series: Report

Dean Elgar has captained South Africa when India visited the Rainbow nation the last time in 2021.

Dean Elgar has played 84 Tests so far for South Africa, scoring 5000-plus runs. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: South African opener Dean Elgar is likely to retire from international cricket at the end of the Test series against India that starts later this month, according to reports. Elgar has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, scoring 402 runs at an impressive average of 80.40. However, South African Test coach Shaukri Conrad’s future strategies have cast a spell on Elgar, forcing him to rethink his services for the nation.

According to the report, Elgar was supposed to lead South Africa, sans their T20 stars, against New Zealand in February 2024 in a two-Test series. However, his discussions with Cricket South Africa hit several hurdles. Co-incidentally, the Elgar-CSA tussle took place at the same time when Conrad’s preference for South Africa A batter Neil Brand for the opener’s role came to light. In case Elgar retires, Tony de Zorzi is expected to partner Brand at the top in Tests.

“Just expect the news (of Elgar’s retirement] to break soon,” Rapport Newspaper quoted a source. Under Elgar, South Africa saw many commendable Test victories. They defeated West Indies 2-0, before beating India at home. Post that, he was at helm when spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer starred to a stunning 1-0 win against Bangladesh at home within a month.

