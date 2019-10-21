South Africa opener Dean Elgar was ruled out of the third and final Test against India as he suffered concussion after being hit by a bouncer from pacer Umesh Yadav on Monday. Elgar dealt the nasty blow just minutes before the Tea break on day three. The left-handed opener tried to duck a short delivery from Yadav, who was in the middle of a hostile spell of short-pitched bowling.

Elgar was hit just above the ear and immediately fell on the ground, calling for medical help. He was batting on 16 off 29 balls when Umesh bouncer struck him. Elgar can return to competitive action only after six days said the Cricket South Africa (CSA) .

“The opening batsman will be closely monitored over the next 24 hours, followed by reassessment every 24 hours until signs and symptoms resolve. The soonest he can return to play is in six days’ time in keeping with the standard concussion management protocol,” CSA said in a statement.

Elgar is the third concussion substitute after Marnus Labuschagne of Australia (in place of Steve Smith during Ashes Test at Lord’s) and Jermaine Blackwood (vs India replacing Darren Bravo).

UPDATE – Dean Elgar will not take any further part in this Test match. Theunis de Bruyn will be his concussion substitute.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/K9YrrtM2Wm — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2019



Theunis de Bruyn was named the approved concussion substitute for Elgar. He returned unbeaten for 30 off 42 balls (4x4s, 1×6) at stumps on day 3.

Talking about the third Test, India are once again in a dominating position in the series as their pace prowess came to the fore versus Saffers. Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav bossed over a fragile South African batting line-up to put the hosts on the cusp of a 3-0 whitewash.

As many as 16 South African wickets fell on day three of the third and final Test with Shami and Umesh doing the bulk of the damage. The duo bowled with fiery pace and were also rewarded for consistently attacking the stumps.