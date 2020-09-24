Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Thursday at the age of 59. Jones – who was part of the IPL broadcasting team – suffered a heart attack in Mumbai. From Virat Kohli to David Warner mourned the sudden passing away of the commentator as they took to social media to express their grief. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25
Kohli tweeted: "Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends."
He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during his international career between 1984 and 1992.
In Tests, he scored 3631 runs at 46.55 including 11 centuries and 14 half-centuries while in ODIs, he struck 6068 runs at 44.61 with seven hundreds and 46 fifties.