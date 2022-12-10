Dear Red Ball, Please Give Me One More Chance: Jaydev Unadkat’s Old Tweet Goes Viral After Test Recall

Old Tweet Of Jaydev Unadkat goes viral after his selection in India Test Squad against Bangladesh after 12 years.

Jaydev Unadkat selected in India Test sqaud (PTI)

New Delhi: Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is back in Indian team. The left arm pacer has been selected for Bangladesh series which is starting from December 14 in Bangladesh, as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami.

Mohammad Shami is currently undergoing rehab for a shoulder injury at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, which is why has been ruled out of the series.

The 31-year-old has has returned back to India Test squad after 12 years. He played his first Test match in the year 2010 against South Africa and now after 12 years, he has been selected again for the two-match series against Bangladesh.

An old tweet of Jaydev Unatkat is going viral on the internet in which he is making red ball a request to give him one more chance.

Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! pic.twitter.com/ThPUOpRlyR — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022

Jaydev again came in the limelight because of his outstanding performance in domestic cricket.- He was the highest wicket- taker of 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, top wicket taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 19 scalps in 10 games. In total he picked 353 wickets in 96 domestic matches.

As per PTI reports, Unadkat is waiting for visa approval and other formalities before he joins the Test squad in Chattogram where the first match will take place. Apart from Test cricket, Unadkat has also featured in 7 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals.

Likely squad for 1st Test (December 14-18): KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK, VC), KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj and Umesh Yadav.